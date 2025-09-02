Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Tampa on Labor Day

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting in Tampa on Labor Day.

TPD said officers responded to the 4700 block of East Citrus Circle around 7:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said detectives believe the individuals involved in the shooting knew each other, and they said it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

TPD said anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact authorities or share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.