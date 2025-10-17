Judge ruled in favor of the school district's effort to keep Walton Academy for the Performing Arts closed

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County circuit court judge has ruled in favor of Hillsborough County Public Schools’ effort to close a Tampa-based charter school immediately, just days after the school board voted to close the school due to safety concerns.

According to the district, the school, Walton Academy for the Performing Arts, has continued to operate despite the board’s decision. As a result, the district filed an emergency injunction on Thursday seeking the judge’s approval to enforce the school’s closure.

The district said Walton students can immediately transfer to a neighborhood school or magnet/choice school, with transportation provided for some families. District officials are contacting each family to discuss their options.

Hillsborough County Public Schools filed an emergency injunction Thursday asking a judge to immediately close Walton Academy for the Performing Arts. The legal action was taken after the charter school continued operating despite having its charter terminated over serious safety deficiencies.

The school district unanimously voted Tuesday to close the Tampa charter school, citing "serious security deficiencies" discovered by both state and district inspectors. However, the school remained open, which prompted the district to seek court intervention.

"Every day that Walton Academy continues operating poses an unacceptable risk on more than one-hundred primary-school pupils," the district stated in its court filing.

The school district’s injunction will be heard by a judge on Friday at 2 p.m.

Walton Academy, which serves kindergarten through 5th grade students, has operated as a performing arts charter school for more than 20 years at its campus on North Florida Avenue near Seminole Heights.

The school can still appeal the closure during an upcoming hearing on Nov. 3.



