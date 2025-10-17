RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools students are proving that challenging coursework pays off.

HCPS was recently honored with international recognition for its Cambridge AICE program success.

Watch full report from Jada Williams

International recognition comes to Hillsborough schools for demanding curriculum

Anh Pham and Eric Farmer, both seniors taking the demanding Cambridge AICE Mathematics course, say the rigorous international curriculum has transformed their critical thinking skills and prepared them for college-level work.

"I actually walked out the door I felt smarter," Pham said. "The critical thinking skills I've learned from this class I can apply everywhere. Even if it's just a bunch of random numbers and letters that I feel like is a whole other language, I feel like it still helped me so much in just honestly learning how to navigate through all my other classes."

The students' experiences reflect broader success across Hillsborough County Public Schools, which recently received the Cambridge Large District of the Year award. The international recognition comes as the district saw significant growth in its Cambridge AICE programs.

Brian Hoover, Director of Accelerated and Magnet Programs for Hillsborough County Public Schools, said the award demonstrates what happens when teachers innovate and students rise to challenges.

"It says in five, six short years, our students, our teachers, our school administrators, are working really hard on this Cambridge AICE implementation," Hoover said. "It just shows that when our teachers are innovative and our students are challenged, they can rise to the occasion."

The Cambridge AICE program offers an alternative to traditional Advanced Placement courses, providing students with an international curriculum that emphasizes global perspectives and critical thinking. Students who complete the program can earn college credits and save thousands of dollars on higher education costs.

Farmer, who plans to study civil engineering at UCF, said the daily challenges prepare students for college-level work.

"Every day is a challenge. There's always something new. Critical thinking is a big part of it," Farmer said. "You have to learn how to think quick on your feet, and I think it's a great experience."

The program has expanded rapidly since Sumner High School became the first Cambridge AICE school in the district. Now, about two-thirds of Hillsborough County high schools offer Cambridge courses, with more joining soon.

Last year alone, the district administered over 24,500 Cambridge examinations, with 351 students earning the Cambridge AICE International Diploma. The program generated over $8 million in savings for Hillsborough County families through college credit opportunities.

District-wide pass rates showed strong performance across subjects, with Cambridge AICE English General Paper achieving a 71.38% pass rate across more than 8,200 exams. Spanish Language exams saw exceptional success with a 96.15% pass rate among over 500 students, while Drama exams achieved a 90.38% pass rate.

Pham, who has her sights set on the University of Florida, believes the program gives students a competitive edge in college admissions and preparation.

"I feel like in the school I want to go to, UF, I know that it will be super rigorous, and I'll have to balance a lot of homework," Pham said. "With the critical thinking skills that it helps me with, I just feel like it will help me because I know that in college, they're going to have to make you think on your own."

Sumner High School currently offers 20 different Cambridge AICE courses and remains one of the few sites offering the challenging Cambridge AICE Mathematics course that both students are completing.

The program continues to expand as more schools recognize the value of offering students multiple pathways to rigorous coursework, including AP, dual enrollment and International Baccalaureate options.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.