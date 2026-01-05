Human trafficking symposium at Tampa General Hospital aims to advance education, prevention

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) said it is hosting a human trafficking awareness symposium. The event, hosted in conjunction with the No More Foundation, hopes advance community education and prevention.

The U.S. Department of State said 27.6 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking, and Florida ranks among the top states in reported cases.

TGH said the symposium will bring together experts in law enforcement, victims' advocacy, and healthcare to share strategies and resources to combat Human Trafficking.

When: Jan. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Tampa General Hospital, Valdes Auditorium, 2nd floor

The event is for health care professionals, law enforcement, and community advocates and is open to the general public as well.

The event is free. Sign up here.