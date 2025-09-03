Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Humane Society halts intake of young stray kittens due to illness

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) announced it has temporarily stopped taking in stray kittens under four months old due to an outbreak of feline panleukopenia.

Feline panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper, is a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus affecting cats, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

HSTB is asking anyone who finds kittens under four months old to consider caring for them temporarily, with the shelter providing necessary supplies to help. Supplies can be picked up directly from HSTB’s Intake Department.

You can also bring stray kittens to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

