Hundreds gather at Raymond James Stadium for 3rd Annual Family Fun Day

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of residents and first responders gathered at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday for the 3rd Annual Family Fun Day, celebrating community connections while offering families the opportunity to interact with local heroes.

Organized by Hillsborough County Firefighters Local 2294 and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the event featured fire trucks, sheriff’s vehicles, and a bomb squad robot for children to explore, alongside games, live music, and hands-on activities.

“This event allows us to engage with families in a meaningful way,” said Tim Pearson, president of Hillsborough County Firefighters Local 2294. “Seeing kids’ faces light up when they meet a firefighter or a deputy reminds us why building trust and connection with the community is so important.”

Guests also enjoyed face painting, train rides, inflatable houses, and a cornhole tournament in which HCFF defeated HCSO, the defending champions. Many visitors donated toys to the Hillsborough County Firefighters Toy Drive for Sincerely Santa, helping brighten the holiday season for local children.

“Our goal is to bring joy, gratitude, and unity to our community,” said Chris Boles, executive director at Hillsborough County Firefighter Charities. “It was a day filled with fun activities that allowed first responders to show our appreciation for the people who support us every day.”