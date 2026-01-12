Hillsborough County school district releases statement after bus aide arrested, charged with child abuse

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Public Schools released a statement on Monday after a county school bus aide was arrested on a child abuse charge.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to a Cypress Creek Elementary School regarding a child abuse call on Jan. 9.

When deputies arrived on scene, HCSO said the victim's mother reported that her 9-year-old nonverbal son might have been struck on the school bus by his aide.

An investigation found that the bus aide, 79-year-old James Savage, had physically struck the victim on one occasion, per deputies.

The report said Savage struck the victim on the top of his hand, and he was also observed removing his hat and slapping the victim on the side of his face with it.

Savage was arrested and is facing one charge of child abuse.

Statement from the Hillsborough County Public Schools:

"We are deeply concerned about this incident. The individual has served as a bus attendant since 2020 with no prior complaints. He has been immediately removed from duty while the Sheriff’s Office conducts its investigation, and the district will proceed with the termination process. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority."

This is an ongoing investigation.