I-275 northbound lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge to close Tuesday night: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the I-275 northbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge will be temporarily closed on Tuesday night.

FHP said from 11 p.m. on March 10 to 5 a.m. on March 11, drivers will have to detour off the interstate before the Howard Frankland Bridge using Gandy Boulevard (Exit 28).

Officials said other roadways like Roosevelt Boulevard, Bayside Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway and Memorial Highway could also be used as an alternate route.

With possible traffic on these roadways, FHP suggests drivers plan and allow extra travel time.

FHP said the closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead sign installation work as part of the new southbound I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge project.