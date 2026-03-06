'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' among Straz Center Broadway lineup for 2026-27

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced the 2026-2027 Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season schedule, which includes nine shows and encore performances.

The season lineup includes:

  • "Buena Vista Social Club"
  • "Twas the Night Before" by Cirque du Soleil
  • "Death Becomes Her"
  • "The Great Gatsby"
  • "The Sound of Music"
  • "Boop! The Musical"
  • "Disney’s Beauty and the Beast"
  • "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"
  • "Wicked"

The center said the season will also feature the Florida premiere engagement of 'Oh, Mary!' and encores of 'Hamilton' and 'Jersey Boys'.

Season ticket renewals and new subscriptions will be available here by March 16.

