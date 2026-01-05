Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

I-4 westbound lanes to close near I-4/I-275 interchange Wednesday night into Thursday morning

I-4.jpg
WFTS
I-4.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said all westbound lanes of I-4 through the interchange (I-4/I-275) will close overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Jan. 7 to 5 a.m. Jan. 8 (weather permitting).

FDOT said motorists going west on I-4 will need to exit the interstate at the Selmon Connector, continue to the Selmon Expressway and use exit 8 to access Kennedy Boulevard (SR 60). Motorists can follow Kennedy Boulevard to Ashley Drive to re-enter I-275 southbound. For northbound motorists, use Jefferson Street and continue on Orange Avenue to I-275.

Tolls on the Selmon Connector will be suspended during the scheduled closure times.

FDOT said the closure is for sign structure installation.

Widow wins $1.1M lawsuit against Florida sheriff's office but may wait years to collect money

A Hillsborough County widow who won more than $1.1 million in a lawsuit against the sheriff's office over a deputy-involved crash that killed her husband potentially faces years of battles to collect the money due to Florida's sovereign immunity law.

Widow wins $1.1M lawsuit against Florida sheriff's office but may wait years to collect money

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.