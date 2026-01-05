I-4 westbound lanes to close near I-4/I-275 interchange Wednesday night into Thursday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said all westbound lanes of I-4 through the interchange (I-4/I-275) will close overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Jan. 7 to 5 a.m. Jan. 8 (weather permitting).

FDOT said motorists going west on I-4 will need to exit the interstate at the Selmon Connector, continue to the Selmon Expressway and use exit 8 to access Kennedy Boulevard (SR 60). Motorists can follow Kennedy Boulevard to Ashley Drive to re-enter I-275 southbound. For northbound motorists, use Jefferson Street and continue on Orange Avenue to I-275.

Tolls on the Selmon Connector will be suspended during the scheduled closure times.

FDOT said the closure is for sign structure installation.