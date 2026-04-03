TPD conducts investigation into suspicious package found on Fowler Field

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida Police Department (USFPD) said it was investigating a suspicious package found on Friday morning.

Tampa Police said they investigated a package that was discovered shortly after 11 a.m. on Fowler Field at USF Bull Run.

Police said there was a package found during a time when there were no scheduled activities or events taking place on the field. The package was determined to be a non-threat.

The Tampa Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit is on the scene to inspect the suspicious package.

As of 1:50 p.m. on April 3, the area around USF Bull Run has been cleared. No evacuations were ordered.

USF police said officers were on the scene, as the area was "being monitored" amid the investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.