Jackson In Action 83 Foundation guides middle schoolers through the leap to high school

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of sixth- to eighth-grade students gathered at Middletown High School on Saturday, learning from the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation about navigating the challenges of adolescence and the big transition from middle to high school.
Tampa Bay 28 spoke with Lindsey Jackson, the widow of former Buc Vincent Jackson, who founded the foundation before his death.
“They're learning about all the ways of their next few years of adolescence are going to be tricky and challenging ways to make it, um, for them as easy as possible you know we've all gone through adolescence before so going from 11 to 14 is tricky when we did it and it's even harder now,” said Jackson.
The foundation does a lot of work in our community, from holding an annual military mom’s baby shower to their salute to scholars, where some students get scholarships for up to $3,000.
“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”
South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.