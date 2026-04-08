Jury selection begins in trial of 2024 murder of Julio Foolio

TAMPA, Fla. — Jury selection for the trial connected to the 2024 murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio is scheduled to start on Wednesday in Hillsborough County, according to court documents.

On June 23, 2024, the Tampa Police Department said officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of Home2 Suites.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, died in the shooting. Foolio was in Tampa that weekend to celebrate his birthday, according to a release by the Fucso Law Group.

Five suspects, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy and Alicia Andrews, were arrested and charged in Jones' death. Police said they traveled in two vehicles from Jacksonville to Tampa to commit murder.

Andrews, one of the five suspects, was found guilty on count one of manslaughter and not guilty on count two of conspiracy to commit murder in October 2025.

Officials said jury selection for the other four defendants will start on April 8 and is expected to take seven to 10 days.