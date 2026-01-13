Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
K-pop superstars BTS set to open world tour in Tampa in 2026

BTS - courtesy of HYBE
TAMPA, Fla. — World-renowned K-pop superstars BTS will bring their tour to Tampa in 2026.

Live Nation announced BTS is scheduled to play two nights in Tampa on April 25 and 26 at Raymond James Stadium to kick off the band’s world tour.

The tour will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design and will be the band’s first headline tour since 2022.

Presale tickets for the Tampa shows go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 22.

