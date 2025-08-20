King of the Coop says it's 'on the verge of closing' months after reopening in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. — Just months after taking over Nebraska Mini Mart's space in Seminole Heights, King of the Coop says it may soon be closing its doors.

The hot chicken joint moved into the space on Nebraska Avenue in March, but its founder, Joe Dodd, said this has been "the toughest summer" they've ever had as a business.

Dodd said they've already cut back to four days a week in order to lower costs, and he has taken himself off the payroll to make sure his team can keep their jobs.

King of the Coop was launched in 2019, but hit a speed bump when a food hall idea in Seminole Heights didn't work out. The joint then took over Nebraska Mini Mart's lease after the latter announced it was closing its doors earlier this year.