A section of the Jackson House in Downtown Tampa collapsed yesterday, less than three weeks after getting a million-dollar lifeline.

Tampa Bay 28 captured video of the Jackson House early this morning, showing the section that fell.

Jackson House collapses three weeks after foundation receives $1 million grant

The foundation in charge of saving and restoring the Jackson House said it's faced years of financial roadblocks.

The building once provided lodging for black visitors during segregation.

The foundation just received a one-million-dollar grant to pay for construction materials to rehab the historic site. The project is estimated to cost $4 million, and leaders expect the project to be completed in about 18 to 24 months.

It is unclear right now how this new collapse could impact the timeline.

Any announcement could come when the "Jackson House Foundation" and "Community Redevelopment Agency" staff update the Tampa City Council on Thursday.