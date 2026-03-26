Lightning fan records every goal, fight and winning moment

TAMPA, Fla. — From the horns to the punches, to the cheers, Lightning super fan Vikram Swamy captures every goal, every fight, every winning moment of every Lightning home game on camera and posts it to his YouTube Channel.

He’s proud to say he’s one of the louder fans in Benchmark International Arena.

“The first time I got into hockey, I watched a movie called The Mighty Ducks and then that got me into it, and then I started going to a lot of hockey games on top of it,” said Swamy.

Vikram says when it comes to the fights, the Stadium Series was a heavyweight battle when Andre Vasilevsky dropped the gloves with his fellow goalie.

“Oh my God, it just got the crowd going right there, we were down 5-1,” said Swamy. “It fired the whole crowd up.”

When you say Vikram breaths, sleeps and eats Lightning hockey, that’s spot on, because he also does Lightning-themed restaurant reviews.

He says the food is more delicious when you are wearing lightning gear.

When it comes to his Lightning jersey collection, Vikram is one of a kind, from LeBron James to Tom Brady, to Abe Lincoln to Taylor Swift.

“They’re the GOAT, actually, even Tom Brady is the GOAT, my favorite president is Abraham Lincoln, I love Taylor Swift, actually,” said Swamy.

Vikram said the best part about being a Lightning fan isn’t the gear, it’s getting to share the experience with thousands of others who have the same passion.

“It’s great, I get to know them, hear what their stories are and what they are like,” said Swamy, who is predicting another Stanley Cup run this playoff season.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.