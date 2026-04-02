TAMPA, Fla. — Kylie Webster has two passions, each one beautifully supporting the other:

The school psychologist at West Shore Elementary in Tampa loves helping kids, making sure each one is in the right environment to learn and thrive.

WATCH: Lightning Fan Zone: School psychologist in Tampa uses Bolts blue to put students at ease

Lightning Fan Zone: School psychologist in Tampa uses Bolts blue to put students at ease

And the 37-year-old loves the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team's calming blue hue being the main decorating motif in the office where she evaluates students.

There are Bolts jerseys, Bolts stuffies, Bolts banners, and Bolts autographs.

This puts kids at ease, gives them something to talk about, and shows Kylie as someone who's not a scary person in a cold office.

"Sometimes [the kids] come in and say, 'Ooh, do you like hockey?' And I say, 'Of course I do!'" laughed Kylie.

She added that bringing her fandom into work makes sense in a lot of ways.

"[The Lightning] really have a deep love for kids, and that warms my heart, because I love kids, too," she said.

Kylie is a Bolts season ticket holder. She goes to a lot of games: with friends, with family, with her hairdresser. She said the team helps her recalibrate her own emotions after a long day of serious, important work.

"It's a great way to decompress, and it get it out during the games," she says. "We're cheering, we're yelling at the other players. When the fights happen, we're all in!"

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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.