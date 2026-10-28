Lightning Fan Zone: This zookeeper loves manatees, otters and her beloved Bolts

TAMPA, Fla. — Molly Guilfoyle loves four-legged Florida panthers.

Those other Panthers, the ones on skates? Not so much.

She points to a beautiful Florida panther patrolling a habitat at ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

"We're Lightning fans," she says. "So that's the only kind of panther we like."

It's a hockey joke from a hockey fanatic who also happens to be a senior curator here, caring for manatees, otters, panthers and more.

WATCH: LIGHTNING FAN ZONE: ZOOKEEPER MOLLY GUILFOYLE

LIGHTNING FAN ZONE: Zookeeper Molly Guilfoyle

"We do have a really intense job, and we do take it very seriously," says Molly, a decades-long star at ZooTampa. "But it's good to have laughter and fun in your life, and that's what the Lightning bring to us."

Molly, her work family and her real family are all huge fans of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The local hockey team provides a respite from a long day making sure mammals are healthy and happy.

"They're always winning, too," she say, smiling. "How can you not root for them?"

Molly is a big part of the new $33 million Florida Waters expansion at ZooTampa, which includes an enhanced care space for rescued manatees, many of whom show the harsh scars of dealing with boaters in the wild.

"What's not to love working with manatees? They're an incredible species," says Molly. "They're resiliency to survive is what keeps me going every day."

Manatees, and maybe a little Tampa Bay Lightning hockey to keep her refreshed: It's a winning combination.

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