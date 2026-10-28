Tampa woman rams patrol car trying to flee deputies: HCSO

TAMPA, FLA. — A Tampa woman was arrested on Wednesday after ramming a Hillsborough deputy’s patrol car while trying to flee, officials said.
Jessica Johnson was eventually arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
At approximately 8:40 a.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle reported stolen by the Tampa Police Department, traveling northbound on N. 15th St. from E. 122nd Ave.
Deputies located the vehicle parked in a business complex at 1509 E. Fletcher Ave.
With emergency lights activated, deputies tried to box in the vehicle to apprehend Johnson, but she refused to stop, a HCSO report stated.
As she fled, Johnson nearly struck one of the responding deputies, but then struck a patrol vehicle, the report stated.
Deputies pursued the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver near North 37th Street and Cambridge Woods Drive.
Johnson was taken into custody and is facing several charges.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.