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Tampa woman rams patrol car trying to flee deputies: HCSO

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Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
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WOMAN HITS HCSO CAR
Posted

TAMPA, FLA. — A Tampa woman was arrested on Wednesday after ramming a Hillsborough deputy’s patrol car while trying to flee, officials said.

Jessica Johnson was eventually arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

At approximately 8:40 a.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle reported stolen by the Tampa Police Department, traveling northbound on N. 15th St. from E. 122nd Ave.

Deputies located the vehicle parked in a business complex at 1509 E. Fletcher Ave.
With emergency lights activated, deputies tried to box in the vehicle to apprehend Johnson, but she refused to stop, a HCSO report stated.

As she fled, Johnson nearly struck one of the responding deputies, but then struck a patrol vehicle, the report stated.

Deputies pursued the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver near North 37th Street and Cambridge Woods Drive.

Johnson was taken into custody and is facing several charges.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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