Lithia residents oppose sports complex operating in neighborhood, rezoning battle continues

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Lithia are voicing frustration about a sports complex operating in their neighborhood.

The complex is operating commercially on land zoned as agricultural rural. Hillsborough County said county code enforcement issued the owners a citation, which is when they put in a request for rezoning to allow them to operate their business in this location.

The property is located off Boyette Road, and neighbors say it is creating more noise, traffic, and bright lights in the area. They tell Tampa Bay 28 the area is zoned for farms and horses, and they want it to stay that way.

Lea Heye has lived in the area for 35 years and is actively opposing the rezoning request.

“It disrupts our way of life. It’s not compatible to the way of life with the animals, the noises, the traffic, the extra traffic coming through.” Lea Heye said.

Tanner Bryant-Ebanks lives two doors down from the complex and boards his horses right next door.

He said the proximity between livestock and sports activity is unsafe.

“If they’re on the horse and they’re over there playing baseball with aluminum bats and that ting can spook a horse,” Ebanks said.

While Tampa Bay 28 was in the area, Keely McCormick spoke to a group of about a dozen people, listening to their concerns. They all said they want to preserve the rural character of this community.

“The rural aspect is wonderful. It is a beautiful slice of America here,” Heye said.

It is up to County Commissioners to decide whether the land will remain agricultural or be rezoned for commercial use. The next hearing is scheduled for March 23rd. This is considered quasi-judicial, meaning Commissioners are not able to comment on the issue before the hearing.



