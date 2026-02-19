Tampa Taiko celebrates Lunar New Year for hundreds of students at Tampa Theatre

TAMPA, Fla. — This week marked the start of the Lunar New Year celebration, and it’s an annual tradition for Tampa Taiko to perform at the Tampa Theatre for hundreds of local elementary school students.

Taiko means drums in Japanese, and some of the drums you see on stage were handmade by Tampa Taiko founder Ron Collins.

It’s more than just a show; it’s a history lesson.

“These were Samari drums. They would wield their biggest drums onto the field of battle, they would intimidate the enemy, they would coordinate troop movements, they would celebrate a victory,” said Collins.

Over the past 20 years, Ron has organized some of the best Taiko professionals in the country, like Julius Mendoza.

“Real tight-knit community across the country, only about 300 Taiko groups exist and about four are just here in Florida,” said Collins.

“When I joined the group, it was a pleasure to learn and absorb all of this culture from around the world, Asia, China, the Lunar New Year celebration,” said Mendoza.

Ron is proud of the authentic nature of the performance, showing homage and respect to the traditions of the Lunar New Year.

“When you see a lion or a dragon, you sometimes think of monsters, but in the Asian culture, these are really lucky creatures,” said Collins, who appears on stage in an exciting dragon and lion costume.

“I don’t have to invent the wheel when people have been doing this for over one thousand years,” said Collins. “I’d like to tell people we are Americans through and through, dressed as Japanese performers, celebrating the world’s biggest holiday.”

Ron said the best part is the reaction from the students and the hope that the Lunar New Year becomes an engaging topic when they return to the classroom.

Collins is happy to be a voice in the community when it comes to celebrating the Lunar New Year.

“We like to bring this program to schools, libraries, assisted living facilities, all types of events, creating a positive impression of a culture that is ancient,” said Collins.

