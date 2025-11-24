Lollipop Lumberjack's Candy Co. is a mobile truck selling wild sweets for good causes

TAMPA, Fla. — Willy Wonka would approve of Lollipop Lumberjack's Candy Co.

A mobile truck owned and operated by Jessica Fresia and Chad Hysell, two colleagues at a Clearwater charter school, this crazy confection on wheels is very much a vehicle for joy.

"This really feels so happy from the minute we're setting up to the minute we're handing products to customers," says Jessica.

Cotton candy, sour gummies, wildly colored slushies: You name it, and the Lollipop Lumberjack crew will try to fit it all in a cup.

You can rent the truck for events — or visit Lollipop Lumberjack at one of its public events. (See upcoming schedule here.)

But serving sweets isn't the only mission.

The couple also gives part of the proceeds back to the community: to teachers, to special-needs groups.

"I think there's so many situations in Tampa Bay where families are suffering," says Chad. "So that's important to us."

