Lyft driver charged, arrested after choking, threatening female rider: Hillsborough sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old Lyft driver is charged with battery by strangulation after an incident involving a female rider, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced Tuesday.

HCSO arrested the man , Joaquin Mena Vazquez following an investigation into the incident that happened Oct. 8, 2025, when the female rider reported being victimized after being picked up by her Lyft driver.

According to HCSO, Mena Vazquez pulled the vehicle into a grassy area and placed it in park, when en route to the female rider's destination.

HCSO reports Mena Vazquez went to the backseat, choked the female rider, and threatened to kill her.

The female rider was able to convince Mena Vazquez to stop, allowing her to get out of the vehicle.

Lyft records revealed two prior complaints of inappropriate conduct involving Mena Vazquez, per HCSO's investigation. Those incidents are currently under investigation.

"This victim simply wanted to get home safely, and instead, she was met with violence and fear for her life. This kind of predatory behavior will not be ignored," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend the victim for coming forward. Her courage may have stopped this suspect from harming someone else. Predators who target innocent people have no place in our community.”

Authorities arrested Mena Vazquez without incident on Jan. 29.

He faces charges of battery by strangulation and false imprisonment.

This investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

