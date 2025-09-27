'Major' crash on Howard Frankland closes two lanes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash in Hillsborough County on the northbound Howard Frankland Bridge has two left lanes blocked, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The crash was at Interstate 275 North, at mile-marker 37. 2.
It was described as a major crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
