Former Marine fired multiple shots at Tampa apartment property managers in golf cart: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a vehicle after he fired multiple shots at a Tampa apartment complex.

WATCH: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister provides update on incident

Tampa barricaded suspect presser

HCSO said the incident happened on the 2300 block of Campus Club Court at the Viridian Apartments.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said a maintenance worker at the apartment saw the suspect Wednesday morning, stabbing the ground and growling in the parking lot.

The maintenance worker then went back to the office and called 911.

The property manager and assistant property manager went to check the situation, and the man fired multiple shots at a golf cart they were in.

Sheriff Chronister said the bullets hit the cart and did not strike either person in the cart. One woman in the cart was injured from fragments of the golf cart's glass that were hit by the bullets.

The man then barricaded himself inside a vehicle. HCSO said they attempted to talk to the suspect to get him out of the car. Eventually, the SWAT team moved in and used gas to try to remove the suspect, but it did not work. Sheriff Chronister said SWAT saw the suspect drop his weapon, they moved in, tased the suspect and arrested him.

HCSO

"What could have been a tragic day for our community was prevented by the skill and courage of our deputies and SWAT team. Their training and composure under pressure ensured no innocent lives were lost," Sheriff Chronister said.

The suspect was identified as Andrew Tsinkelis, 29. Sheriff Chronister said they are told Tsinkelis moved into the apartment complex in June after being discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps.

Tsinkelis faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted second-degree murder with firearm discharge, shooting at or within a vehicle and battery on a law-enforcement officer.