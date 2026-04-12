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Man arrested after fleeing fatal motorcycle crash in Keysville: HCSO

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
WFTS
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Posted

KEYSVILLE, Fla. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he fled the scene of a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist and critically injured a passenger in Keysville.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the crash happened Saturday night on Old Hopewell Road near Henry George Road. Deputies found two people ejected from a motorcycle, with 37-year-old Giovany Negron Talavera pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

Investigators said Edwin Rapalo-Lorenzo was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck the motorcycle. Deputies said Rapalo-Lorenzo fled on foot but was later found by aviation and K9 units.

Rapalo-Lorenzo was taken to Tampa General Hospital for his injuries and faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, and having no valid driver’s license.

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