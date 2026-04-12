Man arrested after fleeing fatal motorcycle crash in Keysville: HCSO

KEYSVILLE, Fla. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he fled the scene of a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist and critically injured a passenger in Keysville.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the crash happened Saturday night on Old Hopewell Road near Henry George Road. Deputies found two people ejected from a motorcycle, with 37-year-old Giovany Negron Talavera pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.
Investigators said Edwin Rapalo-Lorenzo was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck the motorcycle. Deputies said Rapalo-Lorenzo fled on foot but was later found by aviation and K9 units.
Rapalo-Lorenzo was taken to Tampa General Hospital for his injuries and faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, and having no valid driver’s license.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.