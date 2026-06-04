Man arrested after high-speed chase on Howard Frankland Bridge, tossing bag of marijuana outside window: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man was arrested after a high-speed chase on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

FHP said a trooper was conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 275 northbound near mile marker 39 just after 2 a.m. on June 4.

The trooper said a Tesla, driven by 26-year-old Myron Harris, was traveling in the express lanes at 106 mph in a 55 mph zone.

When the trooper tried to pull over the Tesla, the report said Harris accelerated, exited onto Kennedy Boulevard, and entered a parking lot before colliding with multiple pieces of property.

Florida Highway Patrol

The report said Harris then threw a bag containing marijuana outside the window, collided with both a curb and a light pole, before exiting the Tesla and running from the scene.

FHP said Harris hid in bushes and jumped a fence into a construction area before he was taken into custody.

Florida Highway Patrol

In the Tesla, troopers said they found a handgun, bags containing methamphetamine and an unknown narcotic, as well as a scale and empty narcotic bags.

Harris was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including fleeing and eluding at a high speed, drug possession, tampering with evidence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.