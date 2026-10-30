Man arrested after ramming deputy's truck trying to flee: HCSO

TAMPA, FLA. — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man Thursday after authorities said he rammed a deputy’s vehicle while trying to flee, officials said.

Stoel Markes Jr., 41, was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and felony fleeing to elude by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:46 a.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a silver Nissan near North 56th Street and Puritan Road in Tampa.

Markes backed into the deputy’s vehicle, then struck a street sign and a Tampa city water pipe as he tried to flee, HCSO officials said. He drove onto a sidewalk at an apartment complex off Heather Lyn Court and struck an apartment building, officials said.

Markes then fled on foot.

With the help of HCSO’s K9 Unit, deputies tracked him down and took him into custody.

He also was charged with resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license, second or subsequent offense.