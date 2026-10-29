Noah Kahan announces 2027 stadium tour with stops across North America

The two-time Grammy-nominated artist announced “The Last of the Bugs World Tour,” a 31-date stadium run across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom in 2027.

The North American leg begins April 24 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Stops include Tampa, Nashville, Charlotte, Houston, Las Vegas, Boston, Detroit, Buffalo and the New York City area before the tour heads overseas in July.

The tour follows Kahan’s sold-out “The Great Divide World Tour,” which sold more than 1.8 million tickets worldwide, according to the tour announcement.

When do Noah Kahan tickets go on sale?

The release said fans who want access to the Noah Kahan Artist Presale must register for the presale by 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 5. The artist presale begins Tuesday, Nov. 10, at noon.

For presales hosted through Ticketmaster, access will be connected to a fan’s account and no code will be required. Presales on other ticketing sites may require a code.

A Reserved by Spotify presale is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. Eligible U.S. Spotify Premium subscribers may be notified by Spotify and allowed to purchase up to two tickets

Remaining tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public Thursday, Nov. 12, at noon through Noah Kahan’s tour website.

The Last of the Bugs World Tour dates

North America

April 24 — Athens, Georgia — Sanford Stadium

April 27 — Birmingham, Alabama — Protective Stadium

April 29 — Tampa, Florida — Raymond James Stadium

May 4 — Nashville, Tennessee — Nissan Stadium

May 6 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium

May 9 — Norman, Oklahoma — Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

May 12 — Houston, Texas — Reliant Stadium

May 15 — Austin, Texas — Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

May 19 — San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium

May 21 — Las Vegas — Allegiant Stadium

May 26 — Madison, Wisconsin — Camp Randall Stadium

May 29 — Boston — Fenway Park

May 30 — Boston — Fenway Park

June 1 — Boston — Fenway Park

June 2 — Boston — Fenway Park

June 5 — Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Stadium

June 10 — Detroit — Ford Field

June 12 — Buffalo, New York — Highmark Stadium

June 15 — Montréal — Parc Jean-Drapeau

June 18 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

Europe and the U.K.

July 1 — Groningen, Netherlands — Stadspark

July 2 — Berlin — Waldbühne

July 4 — Milan — I-Days

July 7 — Seville, Spain — Plaza de España

July 10 — Paris — Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

July 13 — Glasgow, Scotland — Hampden Park

July 17 — Dublin — Aviva Stadium

July 18 — Dublin — Aviva Stadium

July 23 — London — Wembley Stadium

July 24 — London — Wembley Stadium

July 25 — London — Wembley Stadium

