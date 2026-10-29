Noah Kahan announces 2027 stadium tour with stops across North America

The two-time Grammy-nominated artist announced “The Last of the Bugs World Tour,” a 31-date stadium run across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom in 2027.
The North American leg begins April 24 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Stops include Tampa, Nashville, Charlotte, Houston, Las Vegas, Boston, Detroit, Buffalo and the New York City area before the tour heads overseas in July.
The tour follows Kahan’s sold-out “The Great Divide World Tour,” which sold more than 1.8 million tickets worldwide, according to the tour announcement.
When do Noah Kahan tickets go on sale?
The release said fans who want access to the Noah Kahan Artist Presale must register for the presale by 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 5. The artist presale begins Tuesday, Nov. 10, at noon.
For presales hosted through Ticketmaster, access will be connected to a fan’s account and no code will be required. Presales on other ticketing sites may require a code.
A Reserved by Spotify presale is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. Eligible U.S. Spotify Premium subscribers may be notified by Spotify and allowed to purchase up to two tickets
Remaining tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public Thursday, Nov. 12, at noon through Noah Kahan’s tour website.
The Last of the Bugs World Tour dates
North America
- April 24 — Athens, Georgia — Sanford Stadium
- April 27 — Birmingham, Alabama — Protective Stadium
- April 29 — Tampa, Florida — Raymond James Stadium
- May 4 — Nashville, Tennessee — Nissan Stadium
- May 6 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium
- May 9 — Norman, Oklahoma — Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- May 12 — Houston, Texas — Reliant Stadium
- May 15 — Austin, Texas — Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- May 19 — San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium
- May 21 — Las Vegas — Allegiant Stadium
- May 26 — Madison, Wisconsin — Camp Randall Stadium
- May 29 — Boston — Fenway Park
- May 30 — Boston — Fenway Park
- June 1 — Boston — Fenway Park
- June 2 — Boston — Fenway Park
- June 5 — Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Stadium
- June 10 — Detroit — Ford Field
- June 12 — Buffalo, New York — Highmark Stadium
- June 15 — Montréal — Parc Jean-Drapeau
- June 18 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium
Europe and the U.K.
- July 1 — Groningen, Netherlands — Stadspark
- July 2 — Berlin — Waldbühne
- July 4 — Milan — I-Days
- July 7 — Seville, Spain — Plaza de España
- July 10 — Paris — Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
- July 13 — Glasgow, Scotland — Hampden Park
- July 17 — Dublin — Aviva Stadium
- July 18 — Dublin — Aviva Stadium
- July 23 — London — Wembley Stadium
- July 24 — London — Wembley Stadium
- July 25 — London — Wembley Stadium
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