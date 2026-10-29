Riverview man arrested after strangling, stabbing woman in domestic incident: HCSO

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested a Riverview man after they said he strangled and stabbed a woman.

HCSO said on Oct. 28, deputies responded to a home on the 7000 block of East 19th Avenue where they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Detectives learned the victim and the suspect, Daniel Yerty, 36, had been in an argument that turned physical.

Authorities said Yerty strangled the woman and stabbed her multiple times before he fled in her vehicle.

The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Later, while detectives were on scene, they saw a man matching Yerty's description nearby, confirmed his identity, and took him into custody.

HCSO charged Yerty with attempted murder in the first degree, burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.