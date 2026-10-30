Meeting House diner in Tampa relies on local culinary talent to create 'new age' menu

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — This is not your Grandpa's diner.

But he'd love it anyway.

The new Meeting House in South Tampa (901 S Howard Ave.) is a hyperlocal culinary creation from the folks at the health-minded Ciccio Restaurant Group, the folks who feed you at Fresh Kitchen, Jay Luigi and more.

"So we wanted to come up with a new-age diner concept that was local and using locally-sourced products for our food," says owner Jay Brunetti. "This is for our community and our local guests."

WATCH: NEW TAMPA DINER HIGHLIGHTS LOCAL FOOD TALENT

MEETING HOUSE DINER IN SOUTH TAMPA

Meeting House — a nod to the iconic Strickland's Old Meeting House from decades ago in the same location — gets eggs from Florida farms, cookies from Bake'n Babes on Davis Islands, ice cream from Small Batch Creamery in St. Pete and a lot more area culinary connections.

The idea is tasty and fun — but not at the expense of subpar ingredients.

House-made noodles with Cheddar-American sauce and sourdough bread crumbs blend to make the "Really Good Mac N Cheese." The Blue Goat Burger comes with goat cheese, carmelized onions, arugula and a blueberry onion jam.

Meeting House is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner. They also serve brunch on the weekends. For more information, go here.

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