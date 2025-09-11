Man arrested, charged in Labor Day fatal shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said they have arrested a man in relation to a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day.

TPD said officers responded to the 4700 block of East Citrus Circle around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

TPD said preliminary information indicated that 22-year-old Jamarcus Harris and the victim knew each other and had a heated argument before the shooting.

Investigators said that an investigation found evidence that linked Harris to the shooting, and he was arrested on Sept. 11.

Harris was charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

This is an active investigation.