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Man arrested, accused of shooting woman through door in Apollo Beach: HCSO

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
WFTS
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Posted
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APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man accused of shooting a woman through a front door in Apollo Beach.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said around 7:30 a.m. on March 29, deputies responded to a home on Lookout Drive in Apollo Beach, where the suspect, 37-year-old Luis Enrique Gutierrez Rosaly, fired multiple shots into the home.

Authorities said Rosaly's shots struck the woman in the thigh, and he then fled the scene. He was stopped nearby, where deputies said they found a firearm in his vehicle.

HCSO charged Rosaly with attempted murder with a firearm in the second degree, and aggravated battery, among other charges.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

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