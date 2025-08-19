Man arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment in Tampa incident

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a man was arrested on Aug.1 for sexually battering a woman in Tampa.

Deputies said on July 30, the victim came forward with information that launched the investigation. The investigation revealed the victim was sexually battered at the suspect’s residence and held against her will.

The victim was able to escape and call for help.

On Aug. 1, 28-year-old Andrew Grant was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment. He's still in jail, with a bond of $205,000.

"We commend this victim for coming forward so we could remove this predator from our streets,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

This is an ongoing investigation.