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Child with autism missing in the Northdale area found deceased in retention pond: HCSO

Update on 5-year-old child with autism missing in the Northdale area: HCSO
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Update on 5-year-old child with autism missing in the Northdale area: HCSO
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing 5-year-old child with autism has been recovered, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The child was last seen around 5 a.m. in the area of Cypress Mulch Circle and Northgreen Avenue in the Northdale area.

Sheriff Chronister said a dive team located the child's body in a retention pond in the area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the child was non-verbal and does not respond to his name.

Sheriff Chronister said the family wanted to share a message with the media and anyone who helped with the search for the child: have your child get swim lessons no matter what age.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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