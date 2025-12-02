Man charged in local DJ's death faces additional charges for separate incident

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The man accused of shooting and killing a local DJ in Ybor City is now facing new charges related to an incident that occurred last February.

Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Joel Moreno Cobo with second-degree murder following the death of a local Tampa Bay DJ known as "DJ Shy Guy," who was shot and killed on Nov. 14 in Ybor City.

Cobo is now facing aggravated battery charges after investigators said he allegedly attacked a man having a mental health episode in front of Bradley's on 7th Avenue in Ybor City back in February.

Court documents showed Cobo was driving on East Seventh Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 when the victim, who investigators believe was experiencing a "mental health episode," was walking on the sidewalk.

Prosecutors alleged the victim was picking up items and tossing them, and when the victim threw an item toward the street, Cobo got out of his car and confronted him.

Court documents alleged Cobo struck the victim several times with a firearm, and the weapon eventually went off, shattering the front door of a business.

Cobo told investigators he believed the victim was trying to strike him, per court documents.

Cobo is already being held without bond because of the second-degree murder charge.