HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested on Aug. 15 after he shot a victim nine times while he was sitting in his car in a Riverview hotel parking lot, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has charged 37-year-old Jasheed Scatliffe-Kalunda with attempted murder.

WATCH: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim nine times: HCSO

Detectives with the HCSO Gunfire Response Investigations Team responded to the Uptown Suites hotel, 9321 Everhart Road.

They learned that the driver of a silver Camry was sitting in his car when Scatliffe-Kalunda walked up to his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was shot nine times, but survived, HCSO officials said.

The suspect was charged with:



Attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm – discharge.

Aggravated battery deadly weapon.

Shooting at within or into a vehicle.

Discharge a firearm in public or on residential property.

