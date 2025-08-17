HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested on Aug. 15 after he shot a victim nine times while he was sitting in his car in a Riverview hotel parking lot, authorities said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has charged 37-year-old Jasheed Scatliffe-Kalunda with attempted murder.
WATCH: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim nine times: HCSO
Detectives with the HCSO Gunfire Response Investigations Team responded to the Uptown Suites hotel, 9321 Everhart Road.
They learned that the driver of a silver Camry was sitting in his car when Scatliffe-Kalunda walked up to his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was shot nine times, but survived, HCSO officials said.
The suspect was charged with:
- Attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm – discharge.
- Aggravated battery deadly weapon.
- Shooting at within or into a vehicle.
- Discharge a firearm in public or on residential property.
