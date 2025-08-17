Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim nine times: HCSO

A man was arrested on Aug. 15 after he shot a victim nine times while he was sitting in his car in a Riverview hotel parking lot, authorities said.
HCSO ATTEMPTED MURDER
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested on Aug. 15 after he shot a victim nine times while he was sitting in his car in a Riverview hotel parking lot, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has charged 37-year-old Jasheed Scatliffe-Kalunda with attempted murder.

Detectives with the HCSO Gunfire Response Investigations Team responded to the Uptown Suites hotel, 9321 Everhart Road.

They learned that the driver of a silver Camry was sitting in his car when Scatliffe-Kalunda walked up to his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was shot nine times, but survived, HCSO officials said.

The suspect was charged with:

  • Attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm – discharge.
  • Aggravated battery deadly weapon.
  • Shooting at within or into a vehicle.
  • Discharge a firearm in public or on residential property.

