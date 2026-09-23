Man charged with DUI manslaughter after car goes airborne, hits woman: FHP

TAMPA, FLA. — A Tampa man was charged with DUI manslaughter on Tuesday after his car went airborne and hit a woman at a Hillsborough County bus stop, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested 33-year-old Benny Wallace.

Troopers said Wallace was driving a Chevy sedan southbound on 56th Street North at about 7:40 p.m.

While approaching Pitch Pine Circle, Wallace lost control of the car, which traveled to the shoulder and collided with a culvert.

The car then went airborne and hit the 49-year-old female victim of Tampa, who was at a bus stop at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Wallace continued, hitting a second vehicle, a Toyota sedan driven by a 42-year-old Tampa man, who was stopped on Pitch Pine Circle at the intersection.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers determined that Wallace was impaired and charged him with him with DUI manslaughter.