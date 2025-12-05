Tampa Bay Bucs Vita Vea does weather live on Tampa Bay 28

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea tried out his weather reporting skills on-air Friday.
- Vea and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey came by Tampa Bay 28 to drop off gifts for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
Vita Vea does the weather
- While at the station, Vea helped Meteorologist Jason Adams with his weather report.
'What’s the point?' Nearly 90% of drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets lose
FL’s controversial school bus cameras are fueling new frustrations for drivers who believe the appeals process is one-sided. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone continues her coverage.
Most drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets in FL lose, judge explains why