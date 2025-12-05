Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Bucs Vita Vea does weather live on Tampa Bay 28

WFTS
Posted
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea tried out his weather reporting skills on-air Friday.
  • Vea and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey came by Tampa Bay 28 to drop off gifts for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
  • While at the station, Vea helped Meteorologist Jason Adams with his weather report.

