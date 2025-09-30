Man dies in overnight crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County after car collides with tree: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died after an overnight crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County.

FHP said the crash happened on I-75 northbound near Sun City Center around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A 20-year-old man was driving a Chevy Avalanche near milepost 241 when he entered the outside lane and collided with a Ford Edge driven by a 44-year-old Riverview woman, FHP said.

Both vehicles then entered the outside shoulder of the road. The Chevy Avalanche overturned and collided with a tree, according to FHP.

The 20-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, FHP said.

The woman in the other vehicle had minor injuries.