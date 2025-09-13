Man fatally shot in Ybor City after fight outside a lounge: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was fatally shot outside a Tampa lounge on Saturday after a fight between two groups of people, authorities said.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) was investigating the shooting at Flexx Sports Bar & Ultra Lounge, 2003, E. 7th Ave.

One person is in custody and cooperating with the investigation.

According to TPD report, just after 2:15 a.m., there was an argument between two groups who did not know each other outside on East 7th Avenue.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old male was removed from the lounge for disorderly conduct. He left but returned with a gun, the report stated.

While approaching the lounge again, the armed male got into an argument with another man which led to the shooting. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A second man was injured during the fight and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were across the street when the shots were fired, police officials said. They immediately began to render aid and took the shooter into custody.

“Split-second decisions can have lifelong consequences, and in this case, a disagreement ended with the tragic loss of life in our community,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “This shooting happened with officers in plain view. This reckless behavior is not acceptable within our community.”

More information will be released when available, officials said.