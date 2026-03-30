Man pushing woman in wheelchair across street hit, killed by vehicle in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating the traffic death of man who was aiding a woman crossing the street on Sunday evening.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said the traffic collision happened shortly before 10 p.m. on March 29, claiming the life of a man and leaving a woman in critical condition, after the man in his mid-60s was assisting the woman in her early 50s by pushing her wheelchair across North Florida Avenue near East Ohio Avenue.

TPD said in a news release, "the pair crossed from east to west in a poorly lit section of the roadway, and outside of a designated crosswalk, they were struck by a 2005 Volvo traveling northbound."

First responders transported the man a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The woman who was also transported to the hospital, and she remains listed in critical condition, according to TPD.

The driver of the Volvo, a woman in her early 30s, remained at the scene, cooperating with the investigation.

TPD said investigators conclude speed was not a factor in the collision, and there were no signs of impairment from the driver.

The investigation is ongoing, but no citations have been issued.

TPD added no criminal charges are currently expected.