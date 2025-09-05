Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot after assaulting woman, attempting to enter home in Plant City: HCSO

Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot after attempting to enter a home during a domestic incident in Plant City.

HCSO said deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of Gentry Road around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a domestic complaint.

When they arrived, they learned the suspect was attempting to force his way into the home and threatening those inside. A female victim came outside, and the suspect began to physically assault her. Officials said a man at home fired several shots at the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect then drove himself to the hospital, where deputies contacted him. HCSO said the suspect is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

