Man shot in leg in Ybor, investigation underway: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are investigating after a man was shot in Ybor on Thursday morning.

Police said the man was shot on North 22nd Street East, just north of Interstate 4, at about 1 a.m. on April 9.

The man went to the hospital with a gunshot to the leg, according to TPD.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available