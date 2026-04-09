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Man shot in leg in Ybor, investigation underway: TPD

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WFTS
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are investigating after a man was shot in Ybor on Thursday morning.

Police said the man was shot on North 22nd Street East, just north of Interstate 4, at about 1 a.m. on April 9.

The man went to the hospital with a gunshot to the leg, according to TPD.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

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