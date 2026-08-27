Man who served 40 years for murder, gets life for human trafficking: SAO

HILLSBOORUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A man who had already served 40 years in prison for murder was sentenced to life on Wednesday for human trafficking of a minor, prosecutors said.

Clinton Gholson, 65, of Tampa, also was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, and transporting for prostitution.

After serving 40 years for a murder he committed as a juvenile in 1977, Gholson was given a second chance at life outside of prison.

Changes in juvenile sentencing law in 2015 allowed a judge to reconsider his punishment. He was released after four decades behind bars and began serving 10 years of probation, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, 13th division, said.

While on probation in Tampa, Gholson committed another serious crime, exploiting a 15-year-old girl for sex. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The judge also found Gholson violated his probation in the 1977 murder case and imposed an additional 80 years behind bars, the SAO said.

Assistant State Attorneys Kate Spurlock and Angel Mathias prosecuted this case.