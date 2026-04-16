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Mayor Jane Castor turns Tampa City Hall purple for BTS

bts city hall.png
City of Tampa
bts city hall.png
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  • City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made an Instagram reel turning City Hall purple for BTS.
  • BTS are bringing their tour to the US and making Tampa their first stop, playing three shows at Ray Jay.
  • Watch the reel below:

Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback

The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.

Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback

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