Mayor Jane Castor turns Tampa City Hall purple for BTS

- City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made an Instagram reel turning City Hall purple for BTS.
- BTS are bringing their tour to the US and making Tampa their first stop, playing three shows at Ray Jay.
- Watch the reel below:
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Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback
The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.
Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback