Meteorologist Greg Dee shows off his trophy from Schwarzkopf Elementary School

- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Schwarzkopf Elementary School in Lutz for the sixth year in a row on April 22.
- During the visit, Greg and the students talked about severe weather, thunderstorms and lightning safety.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee shows off trophy from Schwarzkopf Elementary School
Greg Dee visits elementary school in Lutz
- Before he left, Greg was given a custom running trophy engraved with "Greg Dee: Rain or shine, he runs the forecast."
- Greg enthusiastically showed off his new trophy during his forecast the following morning.
Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion, fire
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills spoke with Kara Schulte, a family friend who started the GoFundMe and described David Mohr as someone who brought people together and created a welcoming space in downtown Inverness.
Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion