Meth, pills, and $12K in cash seized in Ruskin drug bust

RUSKIN, Fla. — A routine traffic stop in Ruskin turned into a major drug bust when deputies discovered methamphetamine, pills, and over $12,000 in cash hidden inside a suspect’s vehicle.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), 64-year-old Joseph Perrone was pulled over and asked to step out of his car after he failed to show a driver’s license and registration.
The video shows the deputy saying he saw pills on the floor of the car and wanted to search it. Inside, they found almost 16 grams of meth.
Deputies said they also found drug paraphernalia and the cash.
Perrone was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking on Friday.
