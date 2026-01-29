Missing man from Bradenton hit by SUV, seriously injured in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Officials said Thursday an SUV struck a 37-year-old man last seen out of Manatee County on Jan. 25.
Florida Highway Patrol said around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Bradenton man was crossing the bottom of the exit ramp from I-75 that leads to SR-674, when a 70-year-old Michigan man, driving a Buick Encore southbound, hit him as he entered into the path of the SUV.
The Bradenton man suffered serious injuries, and he was hospitalized.
